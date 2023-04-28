Chrissie Smith has been named one of Australia's Top 50 new winemakers in the Young Gun of Wine awards.
Ms Smith of Yass launched into a love-affair with grapes starting as a vineyard before advancing to be manager at Jeir Creek Wines.
Ms Smith said her passion for the industry started with a one off conversation with winemaker, Bill Crowe who was taking care of the business at the time.
"I was doing events and sales at a bar and Bill said I should come try making vintage wine so I went for it and loved it," Ms Smith said.
Shortly after quitting her job in sales, she started working at the winery as a vineyard hand and quickly enrolled herself in a viniculture degree at Charles Sturt University.
Mr Crowe later moved overseas and left Ms Smith in charge of the place.
It was then when Ms Smith decided to try her hand and came up with her own label within the vineyard.
"The very first wine I did was in 2018. It was from Yass bar and they had some left over fruit in the reisling vineyard that they weren't going to pick," she said.
"So I asked them if I could have a go at making a wine with it and that ended up getting a bronze medal at the wine awards that year."
Since bottling that first wine, Ms Smith has been named as one of the top 50 winemakers in the country with her label Intrepidus Wines.
One day she hopes to open up her own vineyard.
"I would love to have my own place in the Yass-Canberra region. It's just home for me and my girls," she said.
When it comes to pouring herself a glass, the wine enthusiast says she can't go past her two favourites.
"I'm a sucker for a good chardonnay or a nice pinot noir."
