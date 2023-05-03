Success continues to spring out of the Goulburn Junior Stockmen players.
Jonah Alaia and Billy Hollands have been selected to play for the NSW Country u16s Rugby League Team and both are looking forward to the experience.
Both players brought through their premiership winning form from 2022 to the Monaro Colts who came agonizingly close to a grand final berth.
As a result, they were selected across the 10 teams vying for NSW country positions.
Jonah and Billy started playing in the u7s and made their way up the age groups.
They improved to a point where they both became genuine starters in their teams.
The youngsters credit a lot of their success to being part of Goulburn's most dominant ever junior side.
They won six premierships in a row and are also going for their seventh in 2023.
The mindset they possess at a young age is what sets them and their team apart from the rest.
Billy is a powerful front rower and fearless defender who showed his class against the best in the Andrew John's cup competition and did not disappoint.
Jonah, a destructive ball runner, moved from lock to centre and was one of the form centers in the competition.
The energy and confidence Jonah brings to his team will be needed against the much favored NSW City side which comprises of all Harold Matthews players.
This is the highest level the players can reach in this age group.
Both players will go into camp and will be trained by some of the NRLs elite up until they play City from 11am at Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, May 6.
