On Sunday, April 30, the Goulburn Workers Indoor Bowls Club hosted a fun day of indoor bowls and welcomed Young Indoor Bowls clubs to join in the competition.
The event began at 10am and went on until 3pm.
The players had a great time playing against each other and enjoyed the friendly competition.
At the end of the day, the team consisting of Mark, Skiper, Tina, Teresa, and Libby emerged as the winners with a total of 33 points.
They played exceptionally well and managed to secure their victory.
During the lunch break, all the players gathered in the station room for a delicious meal.
The lunch was likely a time for players to relax, socialize, and bond with each other over a shared love of indoor bowls.
Overall, it was a successful and enjoyable event for everyone involved.
It was an excellent opportunity for players from different clubs to come together and have some fun while competing against each other.
The Goulburn Workers Indoor Bowls Club often like to invite clubs from across the state to take part.
