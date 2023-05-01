The Cookbundoon Soccer fields were wet underfoot and light rain was falling on Saturday when players rolled up for the start of the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) soccer competition.
In all, 46 games were played on the day in the wet, but everyone was enjoying it as it was good to be back playing the sport.
The day kicked off at 9am with the non-competitive under 6s through to the under 12 girls.
READ ALSO:
At the same time, the under 14 girls competition kicked off with last year's grand final runners up Stags Pink playing new Team Goulburn SFC Foxes.
In the end, Stags Pink had an easy win, but to Foxes credit, they never gave up.
The Foxes are a team made of players who played for other clubs last season and contained a large number of young girls just out of RooBall.
Once they get a few games under their belts, they will be a competitive team.
Last year's grand final winners Crookwell had to work hard to overcome a tough Wollondilly side before they took out the two points.
The new competition this year, the Youth Reserve grade competition, saw a mix of 16-year-olds and senior players.
On the day, Goulburn Strikers had a win over MBK United and Stags had an easy win over the Workers.
In the All Age Women's competition, MBK United and Stags 97 played a nil all draw and Crookwell ran out 2-0 winners over the Foxes.
Close games were the order of the day in the All Age Men's competition, with Stags 97 going down 1-3 to Crookwell.
Stags FC went down 2-4 to Workers while the Goulburn Strikers had a close 1-0 win over MBK United.
The next round of matches will be played on Saturday, May 6.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.