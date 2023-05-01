Artists across the district are being encouraged to showcase their work at The Orchard Street Gallery.
The gallery has found success in it's first 11 months, owner and artist Jo Morris says that her and her husband Bob initially transformed the former general store building to display their own pieces.
"We decided as artists ourselves it would be useful to have a place where we can show our own work and it has since evolved into a place where other people can showcase their work as well," Ms Morris said.
Since opening in July of last year, the gallery has hosted six exhibitions showing off art all forms of art.
"We've had everything from 3D works to print media, to oil paintings and even a private collection of well- known Australian painters from the past."
Ms Morris says that when it comes to what's next for the gallery, they already had a few shows lined up but are still encouraging people to submit their art work to display and sell at the gallery.
"We're really encouraging young artists to submit their work and use our space."
The latest addition to the gallery, 'Open Bite Printmakers Inc' will be running from Sunday, June 2 until Friday, June 18. The gallery is open from 10.30am- 3pm.
The official opening of the event will be taking place on Saturday, June 3 and attendees will be welcomed by award winning artist Tony Ameneiro.
