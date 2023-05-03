The NAB branch on Auburn Street is gearing up to reopen its doors in early June after substantial refurbishments.
The doors closed recently to allow for the renovations to take place and retail customer executive Matthew Leddy says the $1million investment in the refurbishment will be worth the wait.
"We're looking forward to reopening in early June with a new open plan teller service area and two refurbished meeting rooms equipped with video conferencing facilities," Mr Leddy said.
"We want to ensure we have a strong physical presence in the Goulburn community for the future."
In the meantime, Mr Leddy assures the community still have access to the fee-free NAB smart ATM at the branch on Auburn Street.
The branch has also collaborated with Australia Post to ensure customers can still check account balances, pay bills and make deposits of up to $10,000 and withdrawals up to $2000.
The branch is set to reopen it's doors on Thursday, June 1.
