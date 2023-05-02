Free self defence classes for women have been hailed a success at the Lambert Karate Dojo, which offered the course after reports of assaults on young women.
Head instructor Sensei David Lambert said that promoting safety within the community was the main priority.
"Two of our main dojo objectives are to keep the community both healthy and safe" Sensei Lambert said.
"When we began receiving numerous messages asking for assistance and help we soon realised the community was in need.
"It was inspiring to see that so many women in our community wanted to 'fight back' and empower themselves.
"It was a no brainer for our instructors to donate their time, knowledge and facilities to put on a ladies self defence course free of charge."
The dojo promoted one free session on social media, but quickly realised it needed to offer a second with both sessions filling within a day.
One-hundred women participated in the course on Friday night.
Over two one hour sessions Sensei Lambert presented a realistic and effective set of self defence strategies for local ladies to use.
What seemed most surprising to all the participants is how much fun they had.
Sensei Lambert says that while the art of Karate is often donned as a serious matter, it can still be a fun activity.
"There is a real stereotype with Karate that we're big and mean; when in reality nothing could be further from the truth. Yes, we train hard, but we can also have a lot of fun doing it."
"I think Friday night's course helped break this stereotype down."
Attendees of the session were given guidance on how to use the symptoms of panic to their advantage when faced with confrontation.
"People panic when something changes. If they feel butterflies in the stomach or their hands and legs start shaking, they become anxious."
"These are actually good things, it provides the body with adrenaline for a flight or fight response. Once we understand that this is the body doing exactly what it is meant to do to keep us safe."
The overall response from the event was exceptionally positive.
One participant saying "Just finished the incredible self defence course that Lambert Karate Dojo and Family Fitness Centre held! Such a fantastic business responding to the needs of the community!"
Outside of the special sessions, the Dojo offers two free trial lessons to anyone aged three and up all year round.
And for the past 15 years they've run annual free stranger danger courses for children in the community. Even towards the end of the covid lockdowns, the Dojo taught it's free stranger danger self defence course to children online before they returned out into the world.
"The majority of us get swimming lessons at some point during our life, just in case we get in trouble in the water. However, the majority of people have never had any kind of self defence lessons."
Since the addition of the free courses, the local club now has over 300 members with an almost 50-50 ratio of male to female members.
All enquiries about future classes can be found on their website.
