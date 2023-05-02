A special ecumenical evensong service in St Saviour's Anglican Cathedral will mark the Coronation of the King this weekend.
The special service will run at the Goulburn Cathedral on Sunday, May 7 and marks the coronation of King Charles III and the crowning of his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, as Queen Consort.
Their coronation and crowning by the head of the Anglican Church, Archbishop Justin Welby, will take place in Westminster Abbey, London, the day before.
The historic St Saviour's Cathedral service, conducted by the locum Dean, the reverend Anne Wentzel, will start at 4 pm.
All members of the wider Goulburn and Southern Tablelands and Southern Highlands region are invited to attend.
The reverend Andrew Sempell, former Rector of St James's Church located at King Street in Sydney will give the address.
Evensong music will be a highlight of the occasion with one of Australia's leading pipe organists, Peter Jewkes, and St Jude's Chamber choir from Bowral and St Saviour's Cathedral choir directed by Chris Tilley, and with Michael Hissey as Cantor.
This will be an ecumenical service for people of all religious, church and community affiliations (or none!) to celebrate a unique historic event.
