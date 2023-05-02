Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

St Saviours Cathedral to hold special ecumenical service for King Charles coronation

Updated May 2 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Saviours Cathedral will hold a special ecumenical service for King Charles coronation.
St Saviours Cathedral will hold a special ecumenical service for King Charles coronation.

A special ecumenical evensong service in St Saviour's Anglican Cathedral will mark the Coronation of the King this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.