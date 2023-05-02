Hume District Police Force new recruit constable Graham Templeton was 16 years old when he attended an Academy open day and decided that he wanted to be a police officer.
Now aged 30, constable Templeton was one of 221 new probationary constables welcomed by the NSW Police Force at the Goulburn Police Academy on Friday, April 28.
READ MORE:
"I remember thinking back then that it was exactly where I wanted to be; but I knew I wasn't ready with my self confidence or my skills at that stage," constable Templeton said.
"I went on to focus on building those things. I got a full-time job in 2017 working for a private company doing training for government and that really helped me build those skills."
However, in the back of his head constable Templeton said he never gave up on his original dream. He said this was motivated by "a desire to help people".
"And to stand up and make a difference," he said. "But also just the skills that you build with the police and then the variety of work that you get; no two days being the same."
Ultimately, constable Templeton was seeking a career path that would be both "rewarding and fulfilling".
"Something that I could be proud of when I go home at the end of every day," he said.
Policing can be dangerous work. However, constable Templeton says he has confidence in the skills he's built and the people he will be working with.
"And you need to have that confidence," constable Templeton said.
He also has a supportive partner who is a police officer in Wollongong. They supported each other through the recruitment process.
"He was with class 354 and was tested in August of last year. We supported each other getting into the force," constable Templeton said.
"We were able to help each other with our fitness and the recruitment side."
That recruitment includes both a fitness and medical clearance.
"You've got to be medically cleared; there's a psychometric test that they run the same day as the fitness. Once you pass all of that then you're through and you get an offer," constable Templeton said.
"Then you do 16 weeks of initial training online which is what they call session one and then your second 16 weeks is here at the Academy.
"I've done both of those so I'm now a probationary officer; it's really exciting," he said.
Constable Templeton's will be a local face that's familiar to many from the Crookwell and Goulburn area.
"My mum's family is all from the Crookwell area and I was born in Canberra but we moved near Tarrago when I was about eight years old," constable Templeton said. "So I've always known Goulburn.
"I used to spend every school holidays at my nan's place in Crookwell; I got my L's in Goulburn so I'm familiar with the area."
He's also a new resident of Bowral in the Southern Highlands; the midpoint between his work in Goulburn and his partner's in Wollongong.
On day one of his new career constable Templeton said he was unsure where the path would lead him.
"My focus is really on general duties at the moment and I could see myself staying here for quite awhile," he said.
"I know I want to do something where I can work with the community and there are roles within general duties like community liaison officers. I enjoy helping others and training others so potentially helping new constables as they come out and train. I really enjoy that coaching and guiding side of things."
Constable Templeton's message to anyone considering joining the NSW Police Force is to "believe in yourself".
"If you want to make a difference and you want to be that person to stand up to be that shield for the vulnerable then believe in yourself and trust in yourself," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.