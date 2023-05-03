Police have just over three weeks to deliver a brief of evidence in the case of 41-year-old Nathan Raymond Caldow of Bradley Street, Goulburn.
Caldow's case went before magistrate Geraldine Beattie for committal at Goulburn Local Court on May 5.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery; inflict bodily harm with intent to have sexual intercourse with the victim; two counts of sexually touch another person without consent; choke etc person intend to commit indictable offense to wit, sexual assault; and two counts of stalk intimidate intend fear physical or mental harm.
Caldow, who is being held in custody, was represented in court by solicitor Matthew Adams. He was excused from appearing.
Magistrate Beattie told the court there was no application for bail but that it was formally refused. She said that a brief of evidence had been previously ordered in Sydney for Thursday, June 22.
"He's in custody. I'll put it back to June 28 for the brief," she said.
"Note no application for bail; bail is refused."
No plea was entered. The police brief of evidence will be delivered when the case resumes at Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday, June 28.
