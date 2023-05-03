Goulburn Post
Applications for Gunning flood relief appeal open

Updated May 3 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:59pm
More than $6000 was raised by the Mayor's Appeal following the Gunning floods in October. Picture by Ant Lewis.
The Upper Lachlan Shire Council will soon be dispersing $6,273.20 in funds raised for the Mayor's Gunning Flood Relief Appeal to successful applicants.

