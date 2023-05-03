Goulburn Post
Goulburn photographer Alexander Evans receives recognition for contributions to renowned art show.

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:00pm
A Goulburn based photographer has had his photographs internationally recognised in "Ikebana Opposites Attract" by Stichting Keunstboek.

