A Goulburn based photographer has had his photographs internationally recognised in "Ikebana Opposites Attract" by Stichting Keunstboek.
Alexander Evans submitted his photographed arrangements in the hope of being included and was selected from among hundreds of entrants.
Ikebana is a Japanese floral art form that is practiced in many different versions all around the globe.
His hope is to raise awareness and enjoyment of the art of Ikebana both locally and globally.
"I really want to share the enjoyment of Ikebana with the people in my community as well as let people know that it's something anyone can try, and with practice become good at," Mr Evans said.
"There is an entire world out there of people that love ikebana and flower arrangement both through social media and in person.
"If you want to enjoy it in your home, or anywhere for that matter, Ikebana can take you all over the globe. It lets you communicate visually with flowers, and that's something everyone enjoys and can relate to."
Further information about ikebana and courses upcoming courses can be found through Alexander's website.
