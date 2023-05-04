In a disappointing turn of events for the Goulburn Harness Racing Club, Sunday, April 30's much anticipated Carnival of Cups race day featuring the Goulburn Soldiers Club Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup was cancelled due to constant soaking rain.
The decision to call off the event was made by Harness Racing NSW stewards in consultation with club officials following non-stop rain from Friday evening until Sunday morning.
Despite efforts to prepare the track, the constant rain made the track unsafe for horses and drivers and left officials with no choice but to abandon the meeting.
"There is a lot of time spent preparing for these feature race day meetings, and it is so disappointing to have to cancel, but we were left with no choice" club secretary Mark Croatto said.
As the club's signature race meeting of the year, and with the assistance of Harness Racing NSW, the Goulburn Carnival of Cups race meeting has now been re-scheduled for Sunday, May 28.
"Fortunately, that day was free of harness racing in NSW and we are pleased to have a second go," Croatto said.
"Much of what we had organised is easily moved to the new date, and we hope we are blessed with better weather next time."
