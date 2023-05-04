Goulburn Post
Goulburn Harness Racing Club's Goulburn Soldiers Club Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup postponed

Updated May 4 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 1:00pm
The Goulburn Soldiers Club Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup has been postponed.
In a disappointing turn of events for the Goulburn Harness Racing Club, Sunday, April 30's much anticipated Carnival of Cups race day featuring the Goulburn Soldiers Club Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup was cancelled due to constant soaking rain.

