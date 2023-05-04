7 interesting ways virtual reality is being used

VR will only continue to expand its footprint until, ultimately, it becomes part and parcel of our daily lives. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Virtual reality (VR) is mostly associated with the gaming industry, where it got its commercial start. That is beginning to change. Though VR is still in its infancy, its usefulness already extends far beyond video games. In the coming years, as it becomes more refined, sophisticated, and flexible, VR will only continue to expand its footprint until, ultimately, it becomes part and parcel of our daily lives.

Before we continue, let's quickly revisit what virtual reality is and how it functions. In a nutshell, VR is a 3D simulation based on advanced computer modeling. It provides an artificial environment with which users, equipped with a headset, can interact on multiple levels.

A complex of motion sensors and feedback devices give users an immersive sensory experience that approximates reality. With modern VR, the feedback is instantaneous, meaning users experience an immediate change of perspective according to their movements (e.g. a turn of the head or a step forward). Some VR programs feature special gloves that enable users to touch and even pick up items within the virtual environment.

VR technology is evolving at a rapid clip, and many virtual reality companies are taking full advantage of its growing potential. Which brings us to the point of this article: seven interesting ways in which VR is currently being used.

Video conferences

The COVID-19 pandemic changed, possibly forever, how people engage with their workplaces. The pandemic may be over with, but many businesses maintain some degree of remote operations. Video conferences in particular are widely used across all industries.

Video conferences are beneficial in various ways, but they have their limitations, too. To enhance the user experience, virtual reality companies have begun to deploy VR for immersive video conferencing. The idea is to elevate video conferences so that they more closely simulate a real face to face meeting, presentation, conference, etc.

Employee training

Virtual reality has the potential to revolutionise workplace training. With VR, businesses can produce dynamic and engaging simulations that streamline and accelerate the training process for new hires.

The immediate benefits of VR training are threefold. One, it saves companies money in the long run. Two, it speeds up the process of on-boarding and training new employees. Three, it reduces the workload of trainers and managers, enabling them to devote more time to other aspects of the business.

Automotive engineering

Major vehicle manufacturers have been utilising VR for years. BMW, for instance, partnered with video game developer Epic Games back in 2015. By using VR in the early stages of development, engineers can quickly and efficiently test new concepts and vehicle functions. Enormous amounts of time and resources are spared as a result.

Fashion shows

Like every other sector, the fashion industry was forced to adapt to the new reality imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant, among other things, the advent of virtual reality runway shows. It's a new frontier in fashion that promotes creativity and compels industry players to think about new and interesting ways of delivering fashion to the masses.

Healthcare

VR is also making its mark in the healthcare industry, particularly in the area of surgery. Major hospitals are using a specific VR tool that provides surgeons with a simulated environment in which they can better prepare for a surgical procedure. It is also used for training purposes.

Consider this: a study conducted at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine found that the Osso VR tool increased surgical performance by a whopping 230 per cent compared to traditional methods. That's impressive, to say the very least.

Beyond surgery, the United States Chamber of Commerce reports that VR can effectively simulate neurological conditions like dementia and migraine, help reduce chronic pain, assist in biofeedback therapy, and improve cognitive abilities.

Military training

As you can probably imagine, VR has much to offer in the way of military training. Notably, it offers a safe, controlled setting in which soldiers can be trained for specific battlefield situations. Other military applications of VR include:

flight simulation

medical training

vehicle simulation

weapons simulation

the treatment of mental health issues like post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

As with other industries, VR has the capacity to save militaries significant time, resources, and costs, all while enhancing the safety and efficiency of training programs.

Real estate

VR can make finding the right home or apartment easy-or at least far less difficult. We've all had the experience of running around from property to property, only to find that the interiors were entirely misrepresented by the images shown online. It's a frustrating and exhausting waste of time.