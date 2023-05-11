The latest in information and entertainment technology has been launched to assist with the comfort of patients at The Goulburn Hospital.
PIES (Patient Information and Entertainment System) at the Hospital was successfully launched earlier this month. The implementation of the system came as a result of donations by sponsors BDCU and Gunlake Quarries.
Change manager for Goulburn Base Hospital and Health Service redevelopment Riki Mills said the system is going to have a positive impact on patients.
"It is a huge plus for the hospital and all its patients as Goulburn is the only regional hospital with this facility," Ms Mills said.
As part of the hospital's redevelopment, the infotainment systems built by Rauland have been installed.
The systems are a bed-side infotainment package similar to smart tablets and can allow patients access to the internet, entertainment, games and telehealth functions.
"[It] will allow them to do surveys, to get information about not only the hospital but their treatment, to do electronic food ordering and also to use their own private devices for streaming," Nerida Cullen, president of the BDCU fundraising committee, told the Post last year.
Ms Mills says that the addition of the technology will be highly beneficial to not only the patients, but also healthcare providers.
"Being in a hospital can be a stressful and anxiety-inducing experience for many patients. Patient entertainment systems can help distract patients from their discomfort and provide them with a more enjoyable experience, potentially reducing anxiety and stress levels."
"When patients have access to entertainment systems, they may feel more comfortable and satisfied with their hospital stay. This can help improve their overall experience and may also lead to better health outcomes."
Patient entertainment systems can help patients become more engaged with their care and treatment plan. They may be more likely to follow instructions and participate in activities that promote their recovery.
The system facilitate communication between patients and healthcare providers by providing a platform for patients to ask questions or provide feedback about their care.
