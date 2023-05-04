More than $2000 has been raised for sick kids through a fundraiser organised by Blooms Chemist.
Blooms The Chemist's Pharmacists, team members and support office staff turned out in force for the 'Wear It Blue To Make Wishes Come True' campaign, to raise much-needed funds and awareness for Make-A-Wish Australia.
The three Goulburn based stores managed to raise $2100 dollars to ensure the Make-A-Wish Australia foundation continues their mission to make ill children's wishes come true.
Blooms The Chemist CEO, Emmanuel Vavolas says that the collaboration between them and the charity is an important partnership.
"Since our partnership began in 2016, we've taken every opportunity to support the charity and encourage not only our staff, but our partners, suppliers and customers to join us in our fundraising efforts," Mr Vavolas said.
The foundation, founded in 1980 has granted more than 550,00 wishes across the world.
Make-A-Wish Australia CEO, Sally Bateman has expressed her gratitude for partners like Blooms.
"We are so grateful to Blooms The Chemist for its long-term partnership and for their incredible support throughout our World Wish Day campaign," Ms Bateman said.
