The Fizzy Reds competition started and the Women's team claimed outright lead of the ACT Women's 10s competition following the latest round of football.
It wasn't all great news though as both men's teams lost to Uni-Norths at ANU Oval.
The women were not only the sole winners for Goulburn on the weekend but remained undefeated this season.
They claimed the outright lead of the ACT Women's 10s competition with their 45-21 win over Hall.
After establishing an early lead, Hall did a good job of fighting back and narrowing the gap, but Goulburn found another gear to put the result beyond doubt.
Dirty Reds' 2023 leading try-scorer Chloe Waddell added another three, Paige "Lomu" Cotterill, in her debut on the wing, snagged a couple, scrum half Jordan Brooker scored a try and Ash Mewburn bagged a try and five conversions.
Waddell picked up both the Players Player award and three best and fairest points.
After leading for all but one minute of the second half, the Dirty Reds first grade side succumbed to the weight of penalties to be beaten 17-14 by the Owls right on full time for their first loss of the year.
Trailing by 7-10 at the break with a Josh Metz try and Mikael Webber conversion to their tally, the Reds gained the lead one minute into the second half with a Dallas Brown/Webber converted try and held that lead right through the entire second half until the very last minute.
Frustrated by repeat infringements and a lot of back chat, the referee made use of the yellow card three times in the second half, the first to Owls and then two to Goulburn.
First grade coach John Maxwell emphasised the need for better exits and taking play upfield in his half-time comments, and while this improved in the second half it was largely overshadowed by the often self-inflicted heavy penalty count against Goulburn.
The loss by less than seven was still worth a bonus point and the match provided a handy snapshot of areas that need to be worked on.
Dallas Brown earned three best and fairest points while skipper Alec Palmer was named players' Player.
In a scrappy match neither side will be pasting in their scrapbooks, the Uni-North Owls got the better of the Goulburn Dirty Twos by 26-0.
Ball handling was not the friend of either side in the first half and while Uni-Norths had two tries up on Goulburn by the 25th minute, neither came on the back of dominance or built phases.
The third try, however, showed more structure and ball control for the Owls.
Goulburn's defence improved in the second half, only allowing one more try, but their attack still struggled.
Given three non-contest scrum feeds in Uni-Norths quarter, they should probably have converted at least one of those opportunities into points.
There was no shortage of effort and heart by the Dirty Twos.
As usual, there were some outstanding efforts in attack, and committed defence especially in the second half but, as well as the team's usual second half improvement.
