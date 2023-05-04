When Zoe Young decided to paint someone for the Archibald Prize, she turned to her son to choose her subject.
Ten-year-old Wilbur; a young National Rugby League (NRL) devotee, asked his mum to portray South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback, and Biripi and Wiradjuri man Latrell Mitchell.
Wilbur was only a baby when the artist had her first successes in the national portrait prize, and wanted to honour him entering the double digits.
She also found when she immersed herself in the annual competition, it often took her away from her family.
The portraits of the NRL player were among many regional finalists for the prize, that will be on display from May 6.
"It's just wonderful, really - it's always lovely to bring art to a broader audience and there's no greater way to do that than at the Archibald Prize," she said.
This is the third time Ms Young has been a finalist, following her portraits of Australian model Samantha Harris in 2016, and champion snowboarder Torah Bright in 2014.
Once she got the green light, the artist made her way to Redfern in the heat, attended many NRL games, and often sketched from the sidelines.
As someone who admitted she took knitting to games with friends when she was younger, the experience has "converted" the artist.
"It's exhilarating to watch the sportsmanship," she said.
The two paintings show Mr Mitchell's public and private lives - one alludes to a broadcasted match, and the second with his first daughter, in order to show the sensitivity of the man behind the screen.
"Latrell was so grounded and interested in what I was doing," she said.
"I was able to do what I do because he instilled that confidence in me."
Ms Young was impressed with his commitments to his community, such as holding NRL workshops for kids.
"It was my ambition to try and paint the strength of character of him," she said.
Another goal for the painting was to get kids to think critically about what they see on their screens, in a world that can desensitised through technology.
The experience meant the painter got to talk to her son about art - something he did not have much interest in, and bond over the sport.
Wilbur had to keep the prize a secret, and has enjoyed some video calls with his sporting idol.
"This Archibald journey has been wonderful and I've had the best time with the family creating this work," she said.
The prize will be on display at the Art Gallery of NSW from May 6 to September 3, before it makes its way to regional galleries.
Bowral artist Danie Mellor is also a finalist in the portrait competition and Wynne Prize.
