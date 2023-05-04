A date has been set for this year's Bong Bong Race Day.
The annual event will be held at the Bong Bong Racecourse on November 24.
It makes a return after a three year hiatus, and the Bong Bong Picnic Race Club (BBPRC) was eager to hold "the race that stops the Highlands".
It has been previously cancelled due to the pandemic and flooding.
"We're so excited, nothing is going to stop us this year," said BBPRC director Suzannah Cowley.
"It's a community event with so much history."
Fashions on the field and the Grand Parade will make a comeback, and there will be live music by Angus Murray.
Race lovers of all ages are welcome to come along to the event.
This year's charity partner is the Bowral District Children's Foundation, which will have a marquee on the day.
BBPRC members and their guests can attend.
Current members for 2023 have had their membership fees processed, and will be due again on June 30, 2024.
They can purchase two Race Day passes worth $25 each, and four additional guests can come along for $60 per head.
Passes from 2022 have been transferred to this year.
Former members who want to rejoin can do so with a reduced renewal fee $35 by June 30, 2023, where they can buy two $25 passes.
People new to the Highlands and are interested in joining the club can apply through bongbongprc.com.au.
Limited boot picnic spaces are still available to purchase, and marquees are booked out with a waiting list.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.