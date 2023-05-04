The Hill Family Farm already has a potato named after royalty, but it will instead pay homage to Britain's latest monarch.
The farm's beloved King Edward Potato will be named the King Charles spud, which will be sold at the Robertson Potato Festival this weekend.
May 6, the first day of the festival, is when the coronation of King Charles III will take place.
Hill Family Farm operator John Hill said it was a "big weekend" with both events, where the coronation was a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see.
"They were already named King Edwards, it was the right weekend to do it," he said.
There will be about 400 kilograms of the royal spuds available for sale at the festival, which is held at the Robertson Showground.
Mr Hill said the potatoes with a floury centre and crisp outside "roast magnificently", and were best when they were rubbed in olive oil or duck fat.
"When you bite into the crispness, there is a burst of taste," he said.
The Robertson Potato Festival will celebrate the humble spud through stalls, workshops and various activities and entertainments.
People can compete to see who is the quickest potato peeler, stacker and mash eater, take part in a spud and spoon race, and more.
Hessians on the Field is also making a comeback, where people of all ages, and pets will strut in their best potato sack creations.
Ticket prices to enter the festival vary.
They are $20 for one day and $35 for both for people aged 16 and above, $10 per day or $20 for kids aged from five to 15 and $50 for a day family pass (two adults and two children) and $80 for the weekend.
All tickets can be purchased through potatofestival.com.au.
