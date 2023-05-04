Goulburn Post
Beloved Robertson potato to be renamed for Charles' coronation

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
May 4 2023 - 4:15pm
Todd and Jon Hill from Hill Family Farming will sell many King Charles potatoes at the Robertson Potato Festival this weekend. Picture by Wesley Lonergan.
The Hill Family Farm already has a potato named after royalty, but it will instead pay homage to Britain's latest monarch.

