There's something for everyone in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
May 8 2023 - 11:30am
Possum Magic will celebrate its 40th birthday at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Picture supplied.
Possum Magic

A magical stage adaption

The beloved picture book by Mem Fox and Julie Vivas has enchanted children for decades. To celebrate its 40th birthday Monkey Baa Theatre Company's award-winning creative team has translated the whimsical world of the book to stage. It's a live experience for audiences aged three to eight years. It's on Tuesday, May 9 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street from 10.30am to 11.30am. Phone 4823 4999.

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

