The beloved picture book by Mem Fox and Julie Vivas has enchanted children for decades. To celebrate its 40th birthday Monkey Baa Theatre Company's award-winning creative team has translated the whimsical world of the book to stage. It's a live experience for audiences aged three to eight years. It's on Tuesday, May 9 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street from 10.30am to 11.30am. Phone 4823 4999.
This is a tribute to the biggest names in country music of this century including Willie Nelson, John Denver and Garth Brookes. It's an unforgettable country music experience that will take you on a ride down memory lane. It's on Wednesday, May 10 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn from 8pm to 10pm. Phone 4283 4999.
Come along for a fun Friday night out and meet Lucy Bloom. Based on her own experiences and the mantra write what you know Ms Bloom has written a cracker of a debut novel that explores the sometimes disposable nature of modern relationships, divorce and online dating. It's at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street on Friday, May 12 from 6pm to 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.
There's no other decade like the 80s. It was the era of big hair, big hits and big fun. Party Like It's 1989 with a night packed full of the biggest hits by the greatest artists ever including Prince, Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, INXS, Bon Jovi, Huey Lewis & The News and Whitney Houston. It's at the Astor Hotel Motel on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Friday, May 12 from 7pm to 11.30pm. Phone 4821 1155.
Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District is a not for profit local charity. The annual 65 Roses Charity Dinner includes a two-course dinner, an auction and entertainment by Megan Baragry. It's on Saturday, May 13 at McKell Place, Goulburn from 6.30pm to 11.30pm. Phone 0447 655 194.
This is the 100 year celebration of the Goulburn Polo Club. The event will be held over two days with an evening event on Saturday, May 13 at the clubhouse. Gates open from 9.30am. It's at the Goulburn Polo Club on Braidwood Road from 8am to 5pm. Phone 0475 348 057.
Come and join one of the premier waterfowl shows in the country. With plenty of awards, auction's, competitions and prizes there will be something for everyone. It's at the Goulburn Recreation Area's Poultry Pavillion on Saturday, May 13 from 9am to 5pm. Phone 4889 4073.
The Goulburn and Highlands Medievalists hosts a tournament in Belmore Park on Saturday, May 13.The public will see combat and other medieval activities. It would also love to attract new members. It's on Saturday, May 13 at Belmore Park, Goulburn from 12.30pm to 2.30pm. Phone 0412 867 731.
Immerse yourself in one of the most unique productions touring the world. Celtic Illusion is the Irish dance and grand illusion sensation that has taken Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Canada and the USA by storm. It's a show not to be missed. On Sunday, May 14 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street from 7.30pm to 9.15pm. Phone 4823 4999.
This monthly event, run by local volunteers, is a valuable resource for locals and visitors. The Marulan Book Exchange is one of the few left in NSW. Bring your books and grab some new ones. It's open the second Saturday of the month at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan from 10am to 1pm. Phone 0409 244 574.
This is a regional produce and artisan market by talented makers and producers. These markets have something for everyone including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more. All money raised goes to Rotary charities and projects. The Rotary Parkside Markets are on Saturday, May 13 at Montague Street near Belmore Park, Goulburn. Phone 0477 258 006.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, May 12 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, May 12 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, May 13. Visit the website for more information.
Explore the painting techniques of artist Clarice Beckett. Her soft, subtle brush strokes have created extraordinary atmospheric compositions. This workshop will explore her composition and painting techniques using big brushes and acrylics while painting on paper and canvas. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. The four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn costs $170. The next class is on Monday, May 8 from 10am to 12.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn the basics of drawing a design by transferring onto lino and cutting out a plate. Produce fabulous prints using multi-blocks and jigsaw techniques. Create a coloured lino print. Also learn about mono printing using a wide range of options for the completion of a dynamic print. Explore variations in inks and papers. Cost for the five-week course on Thursdays is $250 at the Creative Space in Goulburn. The next class is on Thursday, May 11 from 1pm to 4pm. Cost includes all tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Use commercial and natural dyes on cotton and calico and apply printing techniques including lino blocks over dyed fabric and construct your chosen project. Designs can be simple and minimalistic or complex and dynamic. Cost for the four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $180. The next class is on Monday, May 8 from 1.30pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn techniques from the masters. Be inspired by impressionism and broken colour painting. Key elements of this style are small, visible brush strokes and the depiction of natural light. Explore these techniques through key works by Monet, Cassatt, Van Gogh and Seurat. All work is done using acrylic on canvas. Cost for the five-week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. The next class is on Tuesday, May 8 from 9.30am to 12pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn to render light and shade on single objects. Be introduced to pencil, crayon and charcoal as your confidence develops. Class covers traditional and contemporary techniques. Learn how to create dynamic compositions. Cost for the five week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. The next class is on Tuesday, May 9 from 1pm to 3.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Bonnie Porter Greene is an artist and explorer from the Shoalhaven. Her paintings are an intimate depiction and exploration of her love for the landscape and personal connection and concern for the natural environment. She feels, observes and paints to navigate and understand our connection to the environment. Her work observes and records the seasonal changes and shifts in the landscape, capturing symbols that become wedged in her mind. These include the seasonal shift of native flora, charred bushland, wildflowers, flowing rivers and weird clouds. Captured recordings and memories are taken back to the studio where further exploration, experimentation and recording refines and resolves the work. The exhibition runs to Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Zachery Bladwell is a trained actor and dancer, theatre director and educator who began performing at a young age. He quickly transitioned to performing the eponymous lead role in the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Oliver. Zac continued to dazzle Goulburn audiences as Kurt in The Sound of Music for Argyle Musical Society and Iago in Aladdin Jnr with the Goulburn Youth Musical Society. In 2020 he ventured to Sydney to train at the prestigious Brent Street where he graduated with a Diploma of Elite Performance. Zac has danced for artists including Paulini, Vanessa Amorosi and John Paul Young. His vision as a young leader in contemporary regional theatre has extended throughout the community and to Trinity Catholic College where he teaches English and drama studies. He has a unique perspective as a Goulburn local and creative powerhouse. Mr Bladwell's curated window will be on display at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, May 14 at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0403 068 719.
