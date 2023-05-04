Lightsaber icy poles, bright green jelly and special guest appearances from a galaxy, far far away united Star Wars fans to celebrate the unofficial Star Wars day, May 4.
May the fourth was celebrated at the Goulburn Library with arts and craft, Lego and special guest appearances from the Star Wars galaxy.
Also read:
Organiser Michelle Morris said that she loves seeing people of all ages come together to celebrate all things Star Wars every year.
"We have been running the event for a few years and the combination of Lego and Star Wars brings heaps of different people together, it's really great to see," Ms Morris said.
A stormtrooper and a couple of Mandalorians also joined in the celebrations as cameo guests.
Attendees ranged from young children to teenagers to make Star Wars inspired lego and art pieces.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.