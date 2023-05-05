Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda had a clean sweep at the Queensland Raceway winning both races to claim top spot in round three of the Australian Superbike Championship on April 28-30.
Herfoss set a blistering pace in practice on Friday before clinching track and qualifying records on Saturday.
Herfoss said he was delighted with the result.
"I can't believe we're leaving round three on top," he said.
Herfoss rolled onto the track for Friday's practice feeling relaxed and ready to top the time charts, clocking best times of 1.08.208 in FP1 (P2), 1.07.919 in FP2 (P1) and 1.07.705 in FP3 (P1).
Saturday saw the team carry Friday's momentum into FP4 with a best time of 1.07.582, smashing a track record as he went.
Herfoss charged into qualifying on Saturday afternoon where he came away with a qualifying lap record of 1.07.655, delivering the team pole position and a front-row start for racing on Sunday.
Herfoss said the team worked brilliantly and had the bike in fine tune for the weekend.
"The whole team just worked so well," Herfoss said.
"The bike was working well and I was really putting the final pieces of the puzzle together."
Race one treated fans to some show-stopping moments where Herfoss battled between second and first position for 16 laps, to ultimately take the well-deserved victory.
With the potential to finish the weekend with a perfect scorecard, Herfoss knew what he needed to do and went to work in race two.
He rocketed his CBR1000RRR-R SP Fireblade to the front where another epic battle ensued, but the victory was Herfoss's and Herfoss's alone, finishing the race in first to take first overall for the round.
"We've finally ticked all the boxes, we had raw speed, we had consistency, we had racecraft, and we halved the gap in the championship battle," Herfoss said.
Round four of the Australian Superbike Championship will be at the Hidden Valley Raceway in the Northern Territory on June 17-19.
