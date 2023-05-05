Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Troy Herfoss helps Penrite Honda to a clean sweep at the Queensland Raceway

Updated May 5 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 1:00pm
Troy Herfoss celebrating the victory. Photo by Russell Colvin.
Troy Herfoss and Penrite Honda had a clean sweep at the Queensland Raceway winning both races to claim top spot in round three of the Australian Superbike Championship on April 28-30.

