A wintery blast is expected to sweep through the Southern Tablelands and the Southern Highlands this weekend.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting colder than average conditions starting through Friday, while the mercury will plummet on Sunday.
Overnight temperatures are expected to peak between 0 and 1degree celcius across the weekend, while Sunday will feature a chilly top of just 7 degrees in Goulburn and 8 degrees in Bowral.
Cloud is increasing across Saturday afternoon with showers likely through Sunday.
The Bureau is also forecasting potential snowfall for areas above 900m.
However, Bureau meteorologist Neal Fraser said there wouldn't be a lot of snow.
"There's not going to be a huge amount though, because even though it's going to be very cold there's not that much moisture in the atmosphere," Mr Fraser said.
A graziers warning is also in place for cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds across the Southern Tablelands across Saturday and into Sunday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Conditions will ease Monday but overnight lows will remain frosty, while daytime temps lift to double digits before returning to a more typical Autumn average of 16 degrees later in the week.
Perisher ski resort is set to open on June 10 and early snowfall this year is looking promising for ski enthusiasts.
Perisher operations director Michael Fearnside said Perisher had 10 centimetres of snow overnight.
"A great start for the upcoming winter and it has certainly cooled the mountain down. With a follow-up fall predicted over the weekend it is a positive sign for the upcoming snow season," he said.
There are 37 days left until Thredbo Ski Resort's opening weekend and the resort is preparing for the return of live music, kids' festivals and snowboarding events.
