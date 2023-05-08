Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn man Robert Cooper uncovers 2kg potato in veggie garden

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I thought it was a brick when I first hit it," Robert Cooper has discovered a 12 inch long, two kilogram potato in his backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.