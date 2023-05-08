"I thought it was a brick when I first hit it," Robert Cooper has discovered a 12 inch long, two kilogram potato in his backyard.
Despite spending the past few years undergoing hip surgery and battling cancer, the 77 year old gets out to his garden every morning to maintain his veggie patch.
After spending 60 days in hospital with a hip replacement, he considers the large find a reward for his efforts.
"Straight after I came out of hospital after my surgery and was digging in my garden and hit something big and hard and when I bent down to pick it up, I couldn't believe the size of the thing," Mr Cooper said.
Within his veggie patch, the golf enthusiast also harvests pumpkins, beetroot and beans.
Mr Cooper pays tribute to his doctors across Crookwell, Canberra and Goulburn hospital for getting him back on his feet to tend to his garden.
"Dr Wisam Ihsheish has been a great help, the Crookwell hospital has the best food though."
The Goulburn born and bred resident has been planting and cultivating potatoes and pumpkins for over 50 years.
In his time in his garden he has found plenty of abnormally large and strange shaped vegetables but says that this particular spud is the biggest one yet.
"I get some pretty big pumpkins a lot of the time, but this is by far the biggest potato have ever seen."
So what does someone do with two kilos of spud? The retiree is planning on donating it to a school canteen because it is simply too much for him alone.
