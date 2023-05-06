Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn North Public School's Family Fun and Fireworks Night a big success

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
May 7 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The night sky lit up in fine fashion at the end of Goulburn North Public School's biggest fundraiser of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.