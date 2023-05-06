The night sky lit up in fine fashion at the end of Goulburn North Public School's biggest fundraiser of the year.
People of all ages attended the school's Family Fun and Fireworks Night on Saturday, May 6 including someone who was there from the very start.
READ ALSO:
Jenny Sillett, along with her late husband, organised the inaugural event over 25 years ago and she said it had grown a lot since day one.
"We saw a similar event somewhere, spoke about it, and decided to do it for the school as a fundraiser," Sillett said.
"In our first year, we made about $1000 and now, we're making about $40,000."
The evening included new amusements rides, new stalls, raffles, auctions, chocolate wheel prizes, barbecue and food stalls, entertainment, show bags, fairy floss and a lot more.
There was also a silent auction run by Graeme Welsh Real Estate.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.