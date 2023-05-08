Racing on Saturday, May 6 was the 41km Middle Arm Handicap.
Ideal conditions for racing greeted the riders on the start line opposite the cemetery.
The course involved the steady climb up and over Mount Pedlar, a fast descent to Melamalong Creek and a short climb to the turnaround just before the Middle Arm Hall.
From the turnaround, it is long steady climb back to Mount Pedlar, a short descent before the climb to the fire shed and the fast return to the finish line at the cemetery.
Pete Thorne and Chris Berry were off limit and made steady progress on the first half of the course.
The five minute chasing group of Nadine Moroney, Glen Apps, Wayne Bensley and Gavin Moroney caught the leaders just before the turn.
Thorne managed to hand on but Berry was feeling the heat and dropped off the group.
Jeremy Gilchrist lead out the scratch riders off seven minutes and he managed to shake off Elsie Apps and Ross Hodgson from Northern Sydney on the climb out of Melamalong Creek.
Glen Apps fell off the leading group on the return climb to Mount Pedlar and was soon caught by Gilchrist who continued to chase the leaders.
Bensley, Gavin and Nadine continued to hold onto their advantage as they passed the fire shed and the fast run toward the finish line.
Jeremy had the leaders in sight, but was unable to bridge the gap.
The final kilometre turned into a three way tussle between the leaders, but it was Gavin and Bensley who opened up a gap on Nadine on the last hill before the finish.
In the sprint to the finish line, Bensley managed to edge out Gavin and take out line honours in a close finish.
There is no local road racing next week as club riders travel to Mt Keira for the fourth round of the Interclub series.
