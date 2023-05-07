A man has been charged with predatory driving following a crash in the state's Southern Tablelands.
About 12.15pm on Saturday, May 6, emergency services were called to Laggan Road, Crookwell - about 45km northwest of Goulburn - following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
It's understood an SUV travelling southbound and a hatchback travelling northbound collided head-on in the northbound lanes, with the hatchback rolling a number of times.
The driver of the hatchback - a 59-year-old woman - and her 48-year-old female passenger were both trapped by confinement before they were freed by Fire and Rescue NSW crews.
They were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Goulburn Hospital for treatment.
Both women are in a stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV - a 53-year-old man - was uninjured.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Goulburn Police Station.
He was charged with predatory driving, use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence, and contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (domestic).
He was refused bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Sunday, May 7.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is continuing.
