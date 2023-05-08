Cool weather greeted soccer players as they took to the Cookbundoon Soccer fields for round 2 of the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) soccer competition on Saturday, May 6.
In the under 12 Girls games, wins were recorded by Stags Pink over Workers and Foxes over Wollondilly.
Under 14 girls saw Stags Purple travel to Crookwell were they played a two all draw with the home side.
In the other game Wollondilly ran out winners over Foxes.
In the under 13 division, Wollondilly had a 1-0 win over St Peter and Pauls while in the other games, Marulan showed they will be one of the teams to beat with a good win over Foxes and Crookwell at home had a win over Stags 97.
The only under 15 game played saw Stags FC defeated Stags 97 1-0.
In the All Age men's competition, home team Crookwell went down 4-2 to Stags FC and in the other game, Workers defeated MBK United 2-0.
The Stags FC and Strikers game was deferred.
All Age Women's games saw Foxes defeat Stags 97 4-1 while Crookwell at home lost 3-1 to the Stags.
