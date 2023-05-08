Women from the community gathered at The Goulburn Martial Arts Academy to learn self defence techniques and concepts over the weekend.
Around 40 women from the community joined academy owner Craig Harmer and his staff to familiarise themselves with not only skills to defend themselves but also learn about the concepts behind self defence.
Mr Harmer said the night was a success.
"Everyone was really receptive and we had a lot of fun," Mr Harmer said.
He says it is his goal to ensure everyone feels as safe as they can when out in the community.
"We wanted to teach them not only self defence techniques but also mention the physiological side of things when it comes to what happens to us when we are put in a potentially dangerous position." .
Mr Harmer has been practicing many forms of martial arts since he was a teenager and says that he wants to share his skills with as many people as possible.
"In the past I have run classes with at risk teenagers and I have transferred the skills that I learned about teaching them to the wider community."
He says that like any skills, practice is key in maintaining the ability to demonstrate his students capabilities.
"I have recorded all the techniques that I have demonstrated and sent them to the attendees so they can work on their skills at home."
The academy is planning another workshop for Friday, May 19.
"We'll keep running as many courses as we can as long as the community supports us."
All details of upcoming classes and workshops can be found on the academy's website.
