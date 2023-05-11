Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Zonta Club joins Birthing Kit Foundation to help rural pregnancies

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Zonta Club is calling out to the community for helping hands and donations ahead of their birthing kit assembly day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.