Zonta Club is calling out to the community for helping hands and donations ahead of their birthing kit assembly day.
The club has teamed up with Birthing Kit Foundation Australia (BKFA) to put together 250 birthing kits to send to women, babies and young girls living in rural communities all over the world.
Robyn Bonham has been involved with the club for over three years and the event is one very close to her heart.
"I initially joined Zonta on one of their birthing assembly kits days after a flyer was put on my desk and thought it was a great idea for such a great cause," Ms Bonham said.
Three years later, Ms Bonham is now the president of the Goulburn branch of the club.
She says the the birthing kits will support improved maternal and newborn health as well as a commitment to longer term solutions to complex health issues in remote communities
"We're basically supporting women and their rights and giving them opportunities where they might not have them," Ms Bonham said.
"Particularly in third world countries where giving birth is still very rough, but these kits could potentially save the life of Mum and Bub."
Ms Bonham said each kit is just $5 to sponsor and the Zonta Club is hoping to prepare 250 kits.
The group will happily take any donation as even a small amount can be combined to help another mother in need.
Alternative to financial contributions, the group are also keen to welcome anyone to volunteer at the assembly day on May 20 between 10am and noon. The assembly will be held at the Zonta Club of Goulburn at suite 2/19 Market Street.
The kits will includes a scalpel, soap and gloves, which can help ensure a hygienic and safe delivery.
Ms Bonham said there is also medical string to tie off the umbilical cord after the birth.
"[They're] just things that we have every day that they don't have access to, but makes a big difference."
The club has locations all over the world and has been operating to assist with women's rights and equality since the early 2000's and has helped over 20,000 women and children across the globe.
Zonta International envisions a world in which women's rights are recognized as human rights and every woman is able to achieve her full potential.
To make a contribution, call Ms Bonham on 0417 556 680, alternatively, Carol James Real Estate located on Auburn Street is also accepting donations on the organisation's behalf.
