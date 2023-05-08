It started as a day to take farmers' minds off the stresses of drought, fire and flood but over the years, an annual golf day has raised thousands of dollars for Goulburn and district charities and organisations.
Elders Goulburn once again held its charity golf day on March 10, with 80 clients, staff and suppliers teeing off at what organisers described as an enjoyable event. The day raised $8800 for Goulburn's Country Education Foundation (GCEF) of Australia.
Elders farm supplies representative, Emma Lewis, said suppliers and clients donated raffle prizes and auction items for the event. The stock and station agency also catered on the day.
Over its 15 years, the charity event has raised money for the McGrath Foundation, Snowy Hydro Southcare Helicopter, Can Assist, Variety Children's Charity and Goulburn Palliative Care and Oncology Support Group.
This year, it chose Goulburn's Education Foundation, which supports youth in training and apprenticeships following secondary schooling.
"It is well known that the pressures and costs of training and education can be strenuous, especially for those in rural communities," Ms Lewis said.
Former Elders Goulburn manager, Steve Ridley, started the golf day, which has continued under current manager, Ted Goad.
GCEF chairman, Guy Milson said the Foundation was extremely grateful for the support. Funds will be channeled into an annual grants program for youth. The last round earlier this year helped 24 people from Goulburn and district with education and training costs. The Foundation has been running in Goulburn for more than 20 years.
"Elders has supported us from the get-go, including with fundraisers like Art in the Woolshed and The Long Lunch. They and Boyce are two of our biggest supporters," he said.
"We're extremely grateful to our sponsors because we can't operate without them."
He praised the spirit of the day, saying some people who bought auction items donated them back for re-auction.
Any organisations wishing to support the GDEF can contact Mr Milson on 0407 48 2929.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
