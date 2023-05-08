Should I buy a home now or wait for prices to drop further?

Should you buy now or wait? These market insights will help you decide what the best decision is. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

With interest rates set to keep rising over the rest of 2023 and early into next year, many prospective home buyers are asking themselves whether or not it's the right time for them to enter the property market.



Those with adequate savings or equity may find that securing approval for home loans is a simple enough process at the moment.



And with the sheer number of properties being put on the market now, it may be possible for house hunters to snag up a bargain, so long as they keep their nose to the floor.

But even with property prices dropping across Australia's major city centres, there are concerns that interest rate hikes may balance out or even supersede the potential savings that accompany paying under asking price.



First-time buyers in particular are also feeling particularly concerned about whether or not it's sensible to buy now for this very reason. What if the steady increase of your loan repayments on a variable rate loan just see you paying the same for your home than you would've if it had sold for $50,000 more?

So should you buy now or wait until prices drop even further?



We'll be providing a few market insights that can help you ascertain the answer to this question for yourself.



Read on to learn all that you'll need to consider when deciding whether to enter the property market in 2023.

Stability over savings

Of course, plenty of financial professionals advocate that house hunters buy only when they're certain they can hold onto the property for long enough to build equity.



This means that you should have a stable income that allows you to pay off your monthly mortgage repayments for at least the next three or four years after purchasing your property.

With this nugget of wisdom in mind, it may be worth buying now while your earning potential is high, rather than waiting for the sole purpose of padding out your savings account for a rainy day. After all, managing monthly mortgage repayments simply demands a stable income.



These payments cannot be made by just relying on your savings alone, especially during interest rate hikes where there's simply no guarantee of how high your repayments may rise.

And if you're currently mapping out a career change, then postponing your property purchasing plans may be the right decision here.



This is because home loan providers and mortgage brokers do take your employment history into consideration.



Although they're not likely to bat an eyelid for those taking on a new job in the same industry, switching industries and roles entirely can naturally hold an impact on your loan approval and borrowing power.

Simply put, if you foresee that you have some big financial or professional changes on the horizon, now may not be the right time for you to buy.

Build up your deposit

That being said, we're not going to act like having additional savings isn't without value either.



How so? As interest rates don't seem to show any signs of slowing down, many prospective home buyers are naturally feeling a bit wary about the idea of applying for a larger loan.



Even if you have managed to save up a 20% deposit for a property, the interest accrued on your total borrowing amount could be more than enough to deter you from buying at your maximum loan capacity.

This is all fine and good if you're not looking to spend to your absolute maximum.



But what if you are in the market for a family home and don't particularly want to go into $400,000 worth of debt?

Truth be told, this is a concern for many Aussie families at the moment, especially those living off of a single income.



If you want to reduce the overall size of your loan, then saving a larger deposit can help ensure you don't get battered around too badly by interest rate hikes.



Even just saving up an additional $10-$20,000 can shave hundreds of dollars off the interest accrued on your loan every year, allowing you to enjoy lower monthly payments and perhaps even pay off your loan earlier than expected, if you're on a variable rate loan that allows you to maintain an offset account or have access to redraw facilities.

If you have income stability, then by all means feel free to jump in head-first.



But if you feel you may benefit from putting together a down payment that's far more than 20 per cent, then doing so can help keep your overall borrowing amount (and your accrued interest) nice and low, which is perfect for current market conditions.

Assess your property investment strategy

Not all home buyers share the same goals when entering the property market.



Some may be looking to buy once and enjoy decades as an owner occupier; some may be looking to buy small, grow equity, and then invest in a larger property when they have enough capital to do so; some may be looking to buy investment properties to be placed on the rental market.

If you have a vague idea of what you'd like your ideal property investment strategy to look like, it could be worth taking a bit of extra time to finetune this approach.



Becoming more familiar with your buying strategy can help you enter the property market with more certainty and direction, increasing the likelihood of seeing a return on your investment.



After all, whether you're buying to live in or buying to rent out, all prospective home buyers want to make sure that they're getting their money's worth and perhaps even setting themselves up for a future of further financial success.

Similarly, if you are still saving up for a 20 per cent deposit or haven't found any properties that pique your interest just yet, now is the perfect time to start attending auctions and familiarising yourself with all the ins and outs of actually bidding and making offers on a home.



Being aware of the buying process nice and early can place you in a stronger position to make your move when it does come time to buy.

Shop around for your home loan

Finally, even with interest rates on the rise, house hunters still do have plenty of options when it comes to securing the right home loan for them.



There are a variety of unique advantages for taking out a fixed rate or variable rate loan, so familiarising yourself with the benefits attached to each of these options can help you make the right decision for yourself and your wider household.

For example, working couples who are looking to buy may find the flexibility and additional features accompanying variable rate loans to be a genuine asset to them.



The opportunity to use redraw or offset accounts to access payments made over your minimum monthly requirements can help homeowners take total control over their finances.

It's also common for home loan providers to advertise their own unique features or offers.



So it certainly pays to shop around in order to find a home loan that works for you rather than the reverse.

Buy now or buy later?

All things considered, there can be many benefits to playing the long game when it comes to mapping out your first foray into real estate.



For homeowners who are looking for a family home that they can grow into, waiting for the perfect opportunity can help you make the absolute most of the concessions that are available to you as a first-time buyer.

If you're looking to buy small and then build equity, then buying into a high-growth location whilst property prices are low may help place you in a stronger financial position once you do decide to upsize and find a family home.



Just remember, however, that growth is never a guarantee anywhere, so whilst building equity can be a fairly sensible strategy, it also does come with its fair share of risks.

Buying small does, however, provide you with the opportunity to maintain a smaller loan amount, which means that you won't be hit as hard by interest rate hikes, just so long as you make your payments on time.



So if you do want to buy your first property and enter the market as it currently stands, taking out a smaller loan amount may help you ensure that you spend firmly within your means, and can maintain your first property for at least a few years and until it starts to grow in value.

At the end of the day, it's up for families and first-time buyers to decide what the best path of action is for them.

