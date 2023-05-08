Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn's Carr Confoy fields set for new pavilion, netball courts

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the new $7.3 million pavilion to be built at the Carr Confoy playing fields at Eastgrove. Goulburn architect, Tim Lee, has completed a design. Picture supplied.
An artist's impression of the new $7.3 million pavilion to be built at the Carr Confoy playing fields at Eastgrove. Goulburn architect, Tim Lee, has completed a design. Picture supplied.

Goulburn's Carr Confoy playing fields will receive a semi-makeover under council plans to improve amenities and facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.