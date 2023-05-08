Goulburn's Carr Confoy playing fields will receive a semi-makeover under council plans to improve amenities and facilities.
A new $7.3 million pavilion, replacing an aged structure, and netball court resurfacing are just some of the projects to be funded in the 2023/24 council budget.
While previously on the books, momentum stalled when the new federal government abolished the Building Better Regions fund. The council applied to the program in early 2022 for a $4m grant for the pavilion. It has since been promised $3.6m in state funding but corporate services director, Brendan Hollands said the council would now borrow the $4m balance, which allowed for variations.
Goulburn architect, Tim Lee, has drafted plans for the facility. It will include a function room, canteen, two meeting/control rooms, disabled internal toilet, eight change rooms (four dedicated specifically for female athletes), two umpire rooms, new public toilets including ambulant and disability facilities, storage and utilities room as well as weather-protected stepped seating areas.
Construction will start next financial year on the complex, which will service netball, touch football, cricket and other sports.
A total $926,798 will also be spent on netball court resurfacing and a lighting upgrade at Carr Confoy, thanks to a state grant.
"We were lucky enough to get funding for that and netball has been crying out for a better surface for some time," Mr Hollands said.
"They'll have that, good lighting and a nice, shiny new pavilion to share with other sports."
As part of a gradual program to improve sporting facilities, Prell Oval will also receive a new amenities block in 2023/24.
The 'draft operational plan,' currently on public exhibition, details $89.6m in capital works in the next financial year.
Other projects include:
Mr Hollands said with large projects like the performing arts centre and aquatic centre complete, the council was moving into a consolidation period. At the same time, some grant funded projects, like Goulburn's new hockey complex and road improvements, would be finished.
The draft budget details a $25,049,008 surplus after capital grants. This includes $104,056,801 in revenue and $105,546,430 in expenses.
The state government has set a 3.7pc rate peg next financial year. Mr Hollands said this was well short of real cost increases faced by the council and was "unsustainable" in the long term.
Sewer charges will rise by two per cent while domestic waste will increase by 3.7pc to $417 per property. The rural waste fee rises to $162 per property, a 3.8pc increase. Commercial waste collection is going up by 4.5pc and tipping fees by 4-6pc.
Water use and availability charges are proposed to rise by five percent next financial year to pay for treatment plant upgrades at Marulan and Goulburn. Several Goulburn reservoirs will also be improved. A total $5.2m has been allocated to renew Marulan's water treatment plant. The council has also committed $16.9m to replace the town's sewer treatment plant.
Councillors signed off on the draft operational plan at their April meeting. The document is on public exhibition until May 19 and submissions are invited. It is available on the council's website, at the Civic Centre in Bourke Street, Goulburn Library, Marulan Post Office, Tallong general store and Tarago service centre for viewing.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
