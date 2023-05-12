Where and how to celebrate Mothers day this year

With Mother's day just around the corner, there is only a few days left to figure out a unique way to celebrate the special day.
Here is a list of ways to spoil mum for her special day in the Goulburn region on Sunday, May 14.
Haddies cupcakes
Haddies cupcakes is the perfect gift for anyone with a mum with a sweet tooth, fresh, personalised cupcakes delivered to your door. But if you miss out, they will be running a store at The Goulburn Markets on Saturday, May 13.
All orders can be made through their Facebook page.
Kim's Cookies and Grazing co
Sweet cookies, and delicious savory boards can be purchased by Kim's Cookies and Grazing. For mother's day, you can even purchase a bottle of their favourite adult beverage to accompany a treat that's hard to beat.
Orders can be made through Facebook.
Feather and Heart Candle Collective
When it comes to mothers day, you can never go wrong with a candle. Feather and Heart Candle Collective offer a wide variety of handmade crystal candles and wax including mothers day hampers. Orders can be made through the Facebook page but will also be available at a pop up stall on Friday, May 12 and at The Rotary Markets on Saturday, May 13.
Mothers Day Goulburn Polo Tournament
If mum is interested in the sport of Polo, The Committee of the Goulburn Polo Club is putting on an event for their 100 year anniversary all weekend.
Kicking off On Saturday night, May 13, there will be a celebratory party at the Goulburn Polo club house with entertainment from Canberra band "Lost Corz" and dinner provided Joey Pfahl. A courtesy bus will be provided to get attendees back to Goulburn after the event.
The night will also include the second launching of new book, The Legend Of Lenny The Leopard. The book is a memorial to Jamie Ashton by Australian Polo Photographer, David Everdell and to Jamie's father, James Ashton. It's also a book to pay homage to the only documented and tabulated Australian Appaloosa Horse to become an international polo player, Lenny. David will be set up a at the tournament and can autograph the book for you if you purchase one.
Goulburn Rotary markets
The Goulburn Rotary markets are the perfect place to get any last minute gifts from their large variety of stalls.
From food to clothes to candles, Saturday, May 13 the market is sure to have the perfect gift for mum, no matter what she's into. The markets are located at 3 Montague street and are open from 8:30am until 1:30pm.
The Creative
Head to the Goulburn Square on Saturday, May 13 to experience the unique, locally handmade gifts from The Creative. Gift ideas include Cowhide handbags and purses, Kokedama balls, succulent arrangements as well as gift vouchers, The Creative offers a gift for every mum. Afterpay is also available.
Cafe5911
Looking to take mum out for breakfast or brunch? Cafe5911 is the perfect place to treat her. Located on Montague Street and open from 7am until 4pm with a large menu of anything from burgers, to coffee to all day breakfasts. Mum will surely love anything she tries at the cafe.
Bookings can be made through their website.
Old Crokers garage
Looking for a nice bunch of flowers to surprise mum with? Old Crokers garage at 66 Auburn Street has arrangements available from as little as $10 and are open 10am- 4pm Saturday and Sunday.
Picnic at Belmore Park
After a cold few weeks, it's looking like the weather for Mothers' Day is going to be a sunny one, so why not pack up a picnic lunch or breakfast and take mum out to enjoy the sunshine at Belmore Park.
