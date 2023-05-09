Goulburn Meals on Wheels is issuing an urgent call for more volunteers.
President Michael Parsons said the service needs another 20 volunteers to maintain two daily lunchtime runs to clients.
"There has been a drop off in numbers, partly because bank staff and some other business volunteers can no longer commit the time," he said.
"All the banks used to help us out at one stage but have pulled out as staff numbers have declined."
In addition, regular volunteers are ageing and/or opting to spend more time with grandchildren.
The not-for-profit service has 70 helpers on its books, down from ninety-five. Mr Parsons said without Goulburn Mulwaree Council's help, Meals on Wheels "would be up the proverbial." He called for other organisations to consider committing one hour on some weekdays.
The service delivers hot, cold and pureed meals to more than 70 houses daily. There are also seven varieties of soups. Clients must be aged 65 or over but some younger people with disabilities also qualify.
Volunteers must undergo a police check, which is funded by Meals on Wheels.
"We are grateful for any time people can give," Mr Parsons said.
If anyone can help, contact Goulburn Meals on Wheels service manager, Sharon Grummer on 4821 0997.
