Even the youngest and most tech savvy of our cops are learning new things every day about how the commission of crime continues to creep into every crevice of the interwebs.
If you're anything like me, Facebook and Youtube have become manageable, but Snapchat was a bridge too far.
So, Instagram and Tik Tok have become terms that cause me to instantly cringe as I think to myself, please don't tell me I have to learn how to.....no! In the pandemic era that sent misanthropes happily into home quarantine, everyone else turned to their computers for human contact outside of the loved ones they were trapped with; forwarding messages, photos, and cat videos around the world to be intercepted by nefarious loiterers slowly stockpiling personal information.
ALSO READ:
So, we now arguably spend more time coming up with uncrackable passwords, trying to remember them, and reinforcing cyber security than we do on the actual sites to which the passwords apply. The NSW Police website has links and information about how you can be cybersafe, and how to protect your little humans from online predators - this was created by the young ones who know stuff: https://www.police.nsw.gov.au/safety_and_prevention/crime_prevention/online_safety
For all the information you could ever want about detecting and reporting scams go to: https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/ Locally you can send us a message via our the Hume Police District Facebook page.
We aim to monitor the inbox regularly so that we can respond to your feedback and/or enquiries, as us technology resistant folks learn how to navigate our way.
However, if you want to report crime or require a police response, you need to contact your local police station, the Police Assistance Line (131444), Crimestoppers (1800 333 000), or dial 000 for emergencies.
We cannot communicate effectively about sensitive information via social media, as we do not control the application. But it is a good way to start a conversation with us if you want to explore local safety and crime prevention strategies. Stay social. But stay safe.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.