VERTO is a not-for-profit organisation that's secured NSW Government funding to advocate the tenancy rights of local residents in regional areas including Goulburn.
The Tenants' Advice and Advocacy Program will also be delivered by VERTO in Bathurst, Orange, Albury and Wagga Wagga.
The NSW Government funded program delivers tenancy help, assistance advice and advocacy to local residents until June 30, 2028.
"VERTO has run this program since 1993 so to again be entrusted by the NSW Government to help some of our local community's most vulnerable tenants is something we're very proud of," VERTO CEO Ron Maxwell said.
"Since running this program we have helped and fought for the rights of thousands of local tenants and we look forward to five more years of helping thousands more."
The free service helps tenants to better understand rental rules and regulations, and their responsibilities as a tenant.
Specially trained consultants also help tenants to deal with any issues that arise with landlords or property managers.
The program includes free confidential advice; face-to-face consultations; advice and representation at the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal for eligible tenants; referrals to other community services to assist with any other barriers; access to a range of resources including sample templates; access to community education sessions on tenancy law.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
