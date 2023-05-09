The return of a star brother duo has given the Goulburn Bulldogs hope they can be premiership contenders again and they're keen to make a statement against one of the competition heavyweights on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have been bolstered by the return of Mitch and Tyler Cornish, who played for Young last year and missed Goulburn's disappointing Canberra Raiders Cup campaign.
But now back with their hometown team and with a win under their belt, the Cornish brothers are ready to shoulder the load of a premiership dream.
Their match against the West Belconnen Warriors on Saturday, which will be live streamed for free on The Canberra Times website, is a chance to lay down a marker for the rest of the year.
Former Raiders halfback Mitch Cornish, and younger brother Tyler led the Bulldogs to a grand final in 2019, with Mitch winning the McIntyre Medal in the same season.
But the Bulldogs haven't beaten the Warriors in more than two years and lost their first two games of the 2023 campaign before breaking through for a win last week.
"We wanted to work on our defence [after the first two losses], so it was good to get the win on the weekend and get some points on the ladder," Leapai said.
"It's a good vibe around the club having the Cornish boys back. It's more the experience [they bring] and being older heads too, leading the younger boys around gives us older boys a bit of confidence to work on our own game as well.
"As long as everyone is doing their own job it makes it easier for the Cornish boys."
The Warriors have started off their season in a similar fashion to last year's effort and they're undefeated after the first three games.
Warriors prop Tom Bethke says his side is still carrying confidence from their 2022 campaign despite having a target on their backs.
"We won the comp last year so we are still riding off the back of that, vibes are good," Bethke said. "Sometimes we feel like the underdogs coming in anyway.
"Goulburn always stand up against us, the big Cornish boys, good cattle, so it's going to be a tough game but hopefully we come away with the choccies."
The Warriors will be looking for a massive celebration at their home ground, with the club's women's side set to make its debut in the Katrina Fanning Shield.
The Warriors women's team will play the Bulldogs in their first match, which has expanded with West Belconnen one of three new teams joining the competition.
The introduction of the Canberra Raiders' NRLW side has boosted female participation with Warriors player Jelena Dragila stating the professional pathway helped convince her to start playing rugby league.
"The girls are excited to get a hit out, the team looks really excited to get together and see how we all play together because this is the first season for the Bulls as a team, so its exciting," Dragila said.
"The NRLW opened an opportunity for the Raiders to start a club, and for me it was I've always competed in sport.
"I decided let's give it a crack at either playing for a club, or potentially trying out for the Raiders."
Belconnen United v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Bruce, 3pm
West Belconnen Warriors v Goulburn Bulldogs at Kippax, 3pm
Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Yass Magpies at Freebody Oval, 3pm
Gungahlin Bulls v Woden Valley Rams at Gungahlin Enclosed, 4.15pm
West Belconnen Warriors v Goulburn Bulldogs at Kippax, 9.20am
Harden Worhawks v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Bruce, 10.30am
Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Yass Magpies at Freebody Oval, 11.50am
Queanbeyan Blues v UC Stars at Boomanulla Oval, 12.30pm
Gungahlin Bulls v Woden Valley Rams at Gungahlin Enclosed, 1pm
