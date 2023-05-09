The honour was the last thing Ken May expected when he rolled up to the last Lilac Festival Committee meeting.
The 92-year-old Goulburn man was presented with an honorary life membership for his service to the long-running event.
"It was out of the blue. I felt so good being this age and getting a life membership," My May quipped.
"It was delightful and I felt so proud."
Mr May has helped organise and judge the Festival's garden competition since the early 1970s. He and his late wife, Betty-Jane arrived in Goulburn in 1968. Mr May's firm had won a three-year bricklaying contract for the Goulburn Teachers College, which later became the Police Academy.
Originally from the Central Coast, his family had gardening in their blood. But he soon discovered that while anything would grow in Gosford, Goulburn was a bit trickier.
The couple joined the Goulburn Garden Club, the local National Trust branch and other organisations as a way to make friends.
"When we saw our first Lilac City Festival, we thought it looked pretty good and decided to become involved," Mr May said.
Betty-Jane entered the couple's extensive garden in the Festival's garden competition and won first prize three years running. Gardening had started out as her hobby but quickly became a passion.
Such success restricted them from re-entering the competition so Betty-Jane decided to run it instead. Two years later, Mr May took over and ran the competition for 19 years. He has also been a longtime judge.
"We both loved gardens and saw some beautiful ones over the years," Mr May said.
"I continue to get a lot of enjoyment out of gardening although I have some help these days."
Betty-Jane died in 2015, leaving a lasting legacy to the city's gardening community. A memorial prize in the Festival is named after her.
Amid recent health setbacks, it's been a year of honours for Mr May. Earlier, the Goulburn Garden Club also recognised his contribution with a life membership certificate.
He said both groups had enabled him to make many friends.
"I love it and I'll continue to be involved in the Lilac Festival," Mr May said.
"They're a young team and very authentic. I think they'll go places."
President Carol James said committee member Jacki Waugh suggested Mr May should be recognised.
"He is the nicest and most humble man. Ken and Betty-Jane just loved doing the garden competition and we wanted to show our appreciation," Cr James said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
