The company that built Goulburn's aquatic centre has been appointed to construct Crookwell's pool project.
FDC Construction and Fit-Out has taken over the work following head contractor, Lloyd Group's collapse. The latter entered voluntary administration on March 31, leaving 59 council projects throughout NSW and Victoria in limbo.
Acting general manager Alex Waldron said the council had been working with project managers, Colliers, to find a suitable firm capable of "picking up a (work) of this size and complexity."
"FDC is a reputable construction company with a proven track record for delivering community infrastructure, including aquatic centres," she said in a statement.
The company completed Goulburn's $30 million aquatic centre in 2022.
Upper Lachlan Shire enacted special Local Government Act legislation, allowing for emergency situations, to appoint FDC to complete the Multipurpose Aquatic and Activities Centre (MAAC).
Ms Waldron confirmed the council was a creditor and had submitted a proof of debt to the administrator, Deloitte. She declined to say how much but said the council would incur higher costs as a result of the Lloyd Group collapse.
Ms Waldron said the company understood the urgency and had already started a "four-week discovery phase." Activity would ramp up in coming weeks but there was much preliminary work before major construction works started in the coming two months.
"All being well, there will be significant activity on site with the aim of opening the outdoor pool and amenities this summer," she said.
But Ms Waldron confirmed the project would likely be de-scoped and value managed to enable the outdoor pool and amenities to be delivered as soon as possible and "within the current available funds."
The project has been beset by delays and has attracted community criticism. Crookwell has been without a swimming facility since 2020, when structures were deemed non-compliant with safety and environmental standards. Parents are transporting children 40km to Goulburn to use its aquatic centre.
Some sections of the community were unhappy with aspects of the original Crookwell redevelopment. It was partly modified in response.
In response to Cr Jo Marshall's questions about the project at a March meeting, Ms Waldron said the original estimate to replace two pools, add an indoor heated pool in a new building complete with change rooms and ancillary plant, was $6 million.
A visitors information centre with kiosk and public amenities brought the total to $8.5m.
In mid March, Ms Waldon said the council had secured six grants, of which $4m had been spent.
"It is anticipated that further funding will be required to complete the project in its entirety," she wrote at the time.
"The government decision to scrap the Building Better Regions Fund has left the council with a gap in funds of (about) $1.2m."
She also anticipated that net operating costs would be "significantly higher" than previously budgeted.
Th council's 2023/24 draft budget allocates $3.25m to the aquatic centre project. In early February, the state government granted $829,915 towards the work.
Ms Waldon told The Post that funding would dictate the timeline for the aquatic centre's completion.
"The council is committed to finalising the project and will continue to lobby state and federal funding bodies and ministers for assistance," she said.
Mayor Pam Kensit said she had also met with Goulburn MP Angus Taylor and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman about funding to deliver the MAAC "in its entirety."
