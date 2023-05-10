Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Upper Lachlan Shire Council appoints new firm to build Crookwell's aquatic centre

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's acting general manager, Alex Waldron, said she was pleased another company had been appointed to build Crookwell's aquatic centre. Picture supplied.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council's acting general manager, Alex Waldron, said she was pleased another company had been appointed to build Crookwell's aquatic centre. Picture supplied.

The company that built Goulburn's aquatic centre has been appointed to construct Crookwell's pool project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.