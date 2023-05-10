Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Upper Lachlan Shire Council recognises Cr Paul Culhane for service

Updated May 10 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Pam Kensit recognised Cr Paul Culhane for 15 years' service to Upper Lachlan Shire Council at a recent meeting. Picture supplied.
Mayor Pam Kensit recognised Cr Paul Culhane for 15 years' service to Upper Lachlan Shire Council at a recent meeting. Picture supplied.

Councillor Paul Culhane has been recognised for 15 years' service to the Upper Lachlan Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.