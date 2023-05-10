Goulburn Post
Goulburn and Marulan district power outages affect households

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 10 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:30pm
Essential Energy has repaired electricity infrastructure following several district outages in the past week. Picture by Goulburn Post.
Essential Energy has repaired electricity infrastructure following several district outages in the past week.

A bird strike and a mechanical failure have been blamed for two power outages in the Goulburn district that collectively left more than 1500 properties without electricity.

