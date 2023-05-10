A bird strike and a mechanical failure have been blamed for two power outages in the Goulburn district that collectively left more than 1500 properties without electricity.
At 8.20am Wednesday, 173 households were left without power when a wildlife made contact with the electricity network around Brisbane Grove on the Braidwood Road at 8.20am.
An Essential Energy spokesman said it caused network equipment to fail but all customers had power restored by 9.20am.
On Friday, May 5, 1395 people in Marulan, Brayton, Big Hill, Carrick, Tallong and Brayton were left without electricity from 9.10am.
The spokesman said crews discovered a high voltage mechanical failure at a transmission zone substation that supplied the area.
Power was restored at 12.40am Saturday.
Meantime, on Monday at 6.45pm, an arcing power pole on Braidwood Road, some 5km from Goulburn at Brisbane Grove, caused a small grass fire.
Police were also called to the outbreak, 100 metres south of Harringtons Lane. They closed the road for a short time while crews extinguished the fire. Mr Butler said the pole stopped sparking when the fire was extinguished.
Essential Energy was also called to repair the pole.
