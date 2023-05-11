Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Dirty Reds sides have dominant victories

By Chris Gordon
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Women's 10 side was dominant. Picture by Pete Oliver.
The Women's 10 side was dominant. Picture by Pete Oliver.

This weekend was a very successful, and a very memorable one for the Goulburn Rugby Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.