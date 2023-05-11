This weekend was a very successful, and a very memorable one for the Goulburn Rugby Club.
Numbers at the Fizzy Reds competition nudged up a little and in the seniors, there were two very strong wins for First Grade and the Women's 10s.
Jackson Reardon not only reached his 200th game for the club, but also marked the occasion with a field goal.
He was also the unanimous choice for the Garpole Award.
The first grade side had a dominant 65-0 over the West Lions, but it didn't come easy.
Wests made Goulburn work for it, particularly in the first half, and while the Lions weren't able to get on the board, they held Goulburn to just a 14-0 lead at the break.
In the second half however, the floodgates opened with nine Goulburn tries as Goulburn improved their restarts dramatically and put together not only their biggest score this year, but the biggest score by any team in this grade so far this year.
The win elevated them back to the top of the table, although some teams have a game in hand.
Dallas Brown received three best and fairest points, Jackson Reardon picked up Players Player, one best and fairest point, and the club's Garpole award.
It was another very polished performance by Ash Mewburn's side, beating Yass 70-10.
Maintaining their intensity throughout the game, Goulburn notched up 35 points in each half, and upped their defence in the second section so that Yass' only points were in the first half.
Stand out performances included three tries each to Jasmine Bes and Chloe Waddell, a double for Livia Minikin and a 100 per cent conversion rate from skipper Ash Mewburn with 10 from 10 after tries.
Three best and fairest points went to Melissa Smith while Jasmine Bes was named Players' Player.
