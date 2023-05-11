Upper Lachlan Shire Council is offering all residents affected by the recent Craigs Road fire at Curraweela the chance to have destroyed or damaged rural addressing plates replaced free of charge.
ULSC acting general manager Alex Waldron said residents raised the matter at a recovery session in Taralga in April.
"It may see a small thing, but rural addressing plates are extremely important for emergency services to identify properties," she said.
"I therefore urge anyone with damaged plates to apply for a replacement through the council."
The council is waiving the fee in this circumstance and will need to account for every plate produced. To receive a replacement rural addressing plate, residents will need to fill out the rural addressing application found on the council's website and submit it to council@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au with reference to 'Replacement Plate Bushfire' written on the application form.
The application form can be found at the following link: https://www.upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/Rural-AddressingApplication.pdf
