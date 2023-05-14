It's been something of a baptism of fire for Alex Waldron at the helm of Upper Lachlan Shire Council.
Two years after taking up the environment and planning directorship, Ms Waldron was thrust into the acting general manager's role, following Colleen Worthy's shock resignation in January.
READ MORE: Alex steps into CEO shoes for Upper Lachlan
The large Curraweela fire near Taralga broke out in March, destroying infrastructure and demanding a council response. The same month, construction company Lloyd Group entered voluntary administration, leaving the already delayed Crookwell aquatic centre project in limbo.
"I've had a lot of tests thrown my way," Ms Waldron said.
But it didn't sway her from applying for the top job permanently. Mayor Pam Kensit announced her appointment to a five-year term this week, saying Ms Waldron had been easy to work with and was committed to the Shire.
The new CEO described her appointment as a highlight of her career so far.
"I'm very happy...It's the pinnacle of local government," she said.
"I've also really enjoyed working with the staff, councillors and community, which I also did as environment and planning director."
Working closely with Ms Worthy, she also had a taste of "controversial issues."
Born and raised in Scunthorpe, England, Ms Waldron moved to Queensland in 2008 to take up an environmental health officer's position in Mackay.
She has amassed 20 years in local government, much of that in leadership roles and has a swag of academic qualifications. This includes an Honours Bachelor degree, a Masters degree in Science (Environmental Health), along with other qualifications in management, environmental planning and legal studies.
Before moving to Crookwell, Ms Waldron was manager of sustainable environment and waste at Bellingen Shire Council.
Together with her partner and four young children, including twins, she's embraced the lifestyle. Last year she coached soccer, a sport she played for 20 years. This year she's coaching rugby union, another game close to heart.
"I love the Shire and the differences between all the villages," Ms Waldron said.
The new CEO is clear in her goals. She told The Post that Crookwell's aquatic centre had to be a priority. Lloyd Group's collapse will mean higher costs for the project, which will also have to be "descoped."
"It's a big thing for the community and I get it," Ms waldron said.
"The aim is to get the outdoor pool and amenities open for summer. The rest will be prioritised and that's what the descoping is aimed at; we need to be realistic about what we can achieve."
The council is a creditor, along with local firms. Ms Waldron said she felt for them and the council would also advocate for their payment to administrator, Deloitte.
In 2023/24, the council will borrow $1m for the heated pool complex.
The weather is also playing havoc with roads across the shire. The council has 1665km of roads to look after, 1114km of which are unsealed.
Ms Waldron said the council could do little else than fix potholes temporarily while ever the rain persisted. Nevertheless, she believed the road network was improving, courtesy of grant funding. Rising costs and the difficulty of securing contractors were continuing challenges.
Next financial year, the council will spend $8.38m on road repair and rehabilitation, the draft operational plan states.
The budget shows an $8.7m surplus after capital grants. Rates and annual charges represent $13.6 in revenue. If not for grants and contributions, there would be a $4.45m deficit.
Asked about the state of council finances, Ms Waldron said it would be "a tough few years ahead."
"We are completely reliant on grants and that's not a great position to be in," she said.
"If we apply for a grant, list six roads but only receive funding for two, people don't necessarily understand why their road has missed out."
But she was buoyed by grants secured for sporting amenities, showground improvements and facilities across the shire.
Now it's down to work in what's expected to be a busy five years.
"The main thing I want to achieve is getting back to basics, doing what we need to do really well and building trust with the community," Ms Waldron said.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.