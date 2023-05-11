Upper Lachlan's Shire Council's acting General Manager Alex Waldron has been selected as the Council's new Chief Executive Officer.
From an initial field of 12 applicants, Ms Waldron was chosen by a panel that included three councillors, a recruitment company and an independent person, and her selection was endorsed by council.
Ms Waldron's appointment is for five years and the job title was changed to better reflect the scope of the position.
Upon announcing her appointment to members of staff on Wednesday, May 11, Ms Waldron thanked the selection panel for choosing her and thanked staff and the broader community for making her welcome.
"Everyone has been really supportive, not only in the time that I've been acting in the position of acting general manager, but in my whole time with Council," Ms Waldron said.
"I've been here for a couple of years as director of environment and planning, and I think most of you know that I'm fairly relaxed and approachable.
"I know this is going to sound very clichéd, but I truly believe in teamwork, and I really believe that our people are our greatest asset. I appreciate all of the work that you do. I want us all to continue to pull together and keep going with the momentum we've gained because I think together we can do really great things. And again, I know that sounds clichéd but it really is true."
With an Honours Bachelor Degree, a Master's Degree in Science (Environmental Health) and other qualifications in Applied Management, Leadership, Environmental Planning, Performance Management and Legal studies to name a few, Alex brings to the position an admirable array of knowledge and training.
Ms Waldron, who hails from Scunthorpe in England, came to Australia in 2008 and took up a position in Mackay, Queensland.
Mayor Pam Kensit said she was pleased that Ms Waldron had accepted the position.
"We are very confident in the capabilities of Alex. We know Alex and her strengths," she said.
"She has been easy to work with and has shown herself to be very committed to the Shire. I believe council is in very safe hands."
Ms Waldron will officially step into the new role on May 15.
Her previous position, Director of Environment and Planning, will be advertised shortly.
