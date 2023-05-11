Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's catholic ex-students gather for an event to remember

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 11 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Wales and sister, Donna, are helping to organise a reunion of Goulburn's catholic schools this month. They are pictured at last year's reunion. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Paul Wales and sister, Donna, are helping to organise a reunion of Goulburn's catholic schools this month. They are pictured at last year's reunion. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Memories will come flooding back when former students of Goulburn's catholic schools gather for a large reunion this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.