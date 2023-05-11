Memories will come flooding back when former students of Goulburn's catholic schools gather for a large reunion this month.
Carrying the theme - 'Coming Together' - the weekend from May 26 to 28 will unite Saint Patrick's College, Saint Pat's Tech, Our Lady of Mercy College, Marian College, Saint Joseph's College, Saint Brigid's and Our Lady of Sorrows (now Sts Peter and Paul's Primary School) students.
Organiser Paul Wales said the idea had grown from the annual Saint Pat's Technical School reunion. Last year, ex-Saint Joseph's and OLMC girls were also invited and the notion of a larger gathering took hold.
"We've had a fantastic response," he said.
"We have people coming from Tasmania, Victoria, Queensland, Canberra and all around NSW. There's also a good sprinkling of locals."
The city's accommodation will fill with people who arrive on Friday, May 26 for a 'meet and greet' from 5pm at the Goulburn Workers Club.
The next day, 155 ex-students will attend a dinner at the same venue. Workers Club president, Tony Dawson, a Saint Patrick's College 'old boy' will speak at the function. So too will Club director, Bruce Bugden, who attended Saint Pat's Technical School. Other speakers include Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president, Darrell Weekes (ex-Saint Pat's College and Primary School), Trish Groves (ex-Saint Joseph's) and Geoff Peterson who, according to legend, spent a memorable year at Saint Pat's College in 1969.
Organisers hope to have a memorabilia table for people to peruse. Attendees are urged to bring along photos and annuals.
Across Saturday and Sunday, Mrs Groves will conduct tours of Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral for some 60 people. The 45-minute sessions will give a comprehensive rundown of the $10 million restoration, opened to the community last November.
Mrs Groves said the Cathedral was attracting numerous tour groups, including a contingent of 55 from Tuggeranong this week.
She attended Saint Joseph's Primary School and College from 1957 to 1969.
"I enjoyed the company I had there...I loved it and have no sad memories of the place," she said.
Similarly, Mr Wales said he loved his school days. He attended Saint Pat's Tech from 1959 to 1965 and then completed his school certificate at Saint Pat's College.
"It was a great part of my life. I have very fond memories," he said.
"I have vivid memories of the school band in 1964/65. We won the state competition against eight other bands."
Then there was 'footy' at North Park where students had to be weighed to make the grade for which they played. If they tipped the scales, Des Deegan would tell them to run around the block in an effort to meet the weight.
Mr Wales said the Tech excelled in all sport, including cricket and football.
"I reckon there must also be about 25,000 black straps around Goulburn from us cutting them up to avoid being strapped," he quipped.
Some of the reunion attendees will stay at The Abbey Motel, which is built on the school's former playground. Roses Cafe and offices now occupy the old school buildings.
The weekend will end with morning tea at the Goulburn Workers Club on Sunday morning and a meeting to decide if the reunion will be held again next year.
