Resealing of the pavement on May Street between Park Road and May Street bridge is set to start starting Monday, May 15.
The works will run between 7am and 6pm daily until Friday, May 19.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has asked that vehicles are not left parked on the street during this time.
Work to remove and reconstruct the wombat crossing on Fitzroy Street was scheduled to begin on Monday, May 15.
However, the works have been postponed until Friday, May 26 and be running for approximately four weeks.
Works will not take place between the hours of 7.30am - 9am, and 2.30pm - 4pm each day to ensure the safety of children during school drop off and pick up times.
Traffic management that includes detours will be in place and will be communicated on council's Facebook page closer to the project date.
During works hours, council asks that vehicles are not parked on Fitzroy Street between Goldsmith Street and Newton Street intersections.
Council appreciates this can be temporarily inconvenient for residents and appreciates your understanding during these works.
For further information regarding the above-mentioned works, please contact, Adeel Khan, Project Engineer, on 4823 4844.
For information on the May Street works, contact Malik Ahmed, acting Business Manager Works, on 4823 4475.
