This talk is based on the book How to Transform Your Life by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. Explore meditation to improve resilience in daily life and how this in turn can improve concentration, relationships, health and wellbeing. Learn to do a simple breathing meditation, one that you can do anywhere, anytime and integrate a bit of peace into your busy daily life. Geshe Kelsang Gyatso was ordained as a Buddhist monk in Tibet at the age of eight. He is a fully accomplished meditation master, prolific author and international teacher who has lived in the West since 1977 and has founded over 1200 Kadampa Buddhist meditation centres and groups around the world. Geshe Kelsang is the author of 23 highly acclaimed books on Buddhism and meditation, from basic introductory books to advanced philosophical texts and meditation manuals. It's at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Monday, May 15 from 2pm to 3pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Explore the painting techniques of artist Clarice Beckett. Her soft, subtle brush strokes have created extraordinary atmospheric compositions. This workshop will explore her composition and painting techniques using big brushes and acrylics while painting on paper and canvas. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. The four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn costs $170. The next class is on Monday, May 15 from 10am to 12.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn the basics of drawing a design by transferring onto lino and cutting out a plate. Produce fabulous prints using multi-blocks and jigsaw techniques. Create a coloured lino print. Also learn about mono printing using a wide range of options for the completion of a dynamic print. Explore variations in inks and papers. Cost for the five-week course on Thursdays is $250 at the Creative Space in Goulburn. The next class is on Thursday, May 18 from 1pm to 4pm. Cost includes all tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Use commercial and natural dyes on cotton and calico and apply printing techniques including lino blocks over dyed fabric and construct your chosen project. Designs can be simple and minimalistic or complex and dynamic. Cost for the four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $180. The next class is on Monday, May 15 from 1.30pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn techniques from the masters. Be inspired by impressionism and broken colour painting. Key elements of this style are small, visible brush strokes and the depiction of natural light. Explore these techniques through key works by Monet, Cassatt, Van Gogh and Seurat. All work is done using acrylic on canvas. Cost for the five-week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. The next class is on Tuesday, May 16 from 9.30am to 12pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
The NSW Police Band is regarded as the State Band of NSW. Formed in 1895 it proudly boasts the country's oldest concert band. It is a full-time unit comprising of 32 players, and provides musical support to NSW State Government and Police events. Under the command of senior sergeant Graham Dickman and director of music John Saunders the band fulfills over 200 engagements each year including outdoor concerts, school visits/workshops, community events, recitals, street parades, charitable events and various prestigious ceremonies including ticker tape parades for Australian sporting teams, Commonwealth and Olympic athletes as well as performing for visiting heads of state, royalty, prime ministers and presidents. The band will perform at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street on Wednesday, May 17 from 11am to 12pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Stardust Circus had fantastic performing animals of all shapes and sizes, awesome performers from all over the world and some of Australia's best acts. The circus is at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19 at 7pm and Sunday, May 20 at 2pm. Tickets available via 365tix.com.au. Phone 0418 247 287.
Take your ideas on a journey to the less obvious and go from the literal form to the lateral. By using lateral thinking exercises and creative problem solving your ideas will get messy and wildly creative to an outcome you may have never thought you would arrive at. Using these skills in creative practice can assist if you've hit a bit of a road block; if you need to explore other avenues; or just to have fun with the start of an idea. Corrie is a creative thinker who previously worked in creative studios and as a design lecturer in Sydney, Melbourne and London. She loves exploring the creative process and the wild journey your ideas can take you. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street on Thursday, May 18 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4999.
In 1988, Australia witnessed a rock concert event unprecedented in its scale, scope, and impact by English powerhouse rockers Pink Floyd when they toured their smash hit album A Momentary Lapse of Reason album. Thirty five years later Australia's own Echoes of Pink Floyd have painstakingly crafted homage to this amazing concert experience by taking the audience on a voyage back to those heady years of 1988. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn from 8pm to 10pm. Phone 4823 4999.
The Goulburn Volunteer Referral Service is pleased to announce the annual Volunteer Expo on Friday, May 19 for National Volunteer Week. Celebrate the significant contribution of Australia's almost six million volunteers who dedicate over 600 million hours to help others. It's at the St Saviour's Cathedral Hall on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday, May 19 from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Phone 4823 4448.
Law Week was designed to help you understand your rights, the law, the legal system and the legal profession. Senior solicitor Stephen Karanfilovski will provide an information session and give a presentation that breaks down the complexities of wills, enduring power of attorney, and enduring guardianship. Stephen will explain why wills are required; the benefits and the function and role of executors and guardians. It's at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Friday, May 19 from 1pm to 2pm. Phone 4823 4435.
The Goulburn Dressage Club hosts between six and eight events each year. These range from official competitions to informal training days. The next event will be held at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Saturday, May 20 from 8am to 5pm. Phone 0459 622 505.
The Goulburn and District Art Society has a membership of dedicated artists whose aim is to foster art in the Goulburn and its surrounds. For this session Grace Paleg will illustration how to set-up a still life with lighting. Participants will work from their own still life arrangements with materials and lighting they provide for themselves. It's at the Goulburn and District Art Society on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, May 20 from 10am to 4pm. Phone 0415 531 992.
At the Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society poultry auctions there is an extensive range available, which includes a wide range of waterfowl, plus the sale of equipment like incubators, feeders and carry boxes. Buyers should bring boxes, cages or other suitable containers to transport birds home after purchase. The auction starts at 9am and no late entries will be accepted. It's on Sunday, May 21 at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 7am to 5pm. Phone 0407 402 053.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, May 20. Visit the website for more information.
Windellama Hall Markets are held on the third Sunday of every month. There are regularly plenty of stalls selling homemade jams and preserves, pre-loved toys and tools, locally produced honey, bric-a-brac, various plants, gourmet foods, wooden toys, skincare products and everything for the sewing enthusiasts. Home-cooked hot food and refreshments are available, together with fabulous cupcakes and sweet slices with plenty of parking available and disabled access. A small museum housed in a replica building of the 1880 school is open to the public on market days. The markets are at Windellama Road, Windellama on Sunday May 21 from 9am to 1pm. Phone 4844 5768.
Come and wander around an eclectic mix of stalls and support local and regional stallholders. Enjoy local produce, artwork and craft from local suppliers and businesses with a mix of fine art, wine, produce, homemade crafts, and second-hand treasures. There will be something for everyone. It's on Saturday, May 20 at Wallace Street, Tarago. Phone 0407 390 678.
The Goulburn Uniting Church Op-shop and Café has been an important point of connection for community members over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. The Friday Op-Shop and Café will be held on the third Friday of each month [May 20] from 11.30am to 2pm at the Wesley Centre on Goldsmith St, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, May 19 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
A monthly session of Celtic music open to people of all levels of musicianship. Numbers are limited 18 people in the Durack Room at the Goulburn Club. However, a further 15 places are available in an adjacent room that has a video/sound connection. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members but people have the option to signup or renew their membership on arrival. The next event is on Friday, May 19 at 7.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Learn to render light and shade on single objects. Be introduced to pencil, crayon and charcoal as your confidence develops. Class covers traditional and contemporary techniques. Learn how to create dynamic compositions. Cost for the five week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. The next class is on Tuesday, May 16 from 1pm to 3.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Bonnie Porter Greene is an artist and explorer from the Shoalhaven. Her paintings are an intimate depiction and exploration of her love for the landscape and personal connection and concern for the natural environment. She feels, observes and paints to navigate and understand our connection to the environment. Her work observes and records the seasonal changes and shifts in the landscape, capturing symbols that become wedged in her mind. These include the seasonal shift of native flora, charred bushland, wildflowers, flowing rivers and weird clouds. Captured recordings and memories are taken back to the studio where further exploration, experimentation and recording refines and resolves the work. The exhibition runs to Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Zachery Bladwell is a trained actor and dancer, theatre director and educator who began performing at a young age. He quickly transitioned to performing the eponymous lead role in the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Oliver. Zac continued to dazzle Goulburn audiences as Kurt in The Sound of Music for Argyle Musical Society and Iago in Aladdin Jnr with the Goulburn Youth Musical Society. In 2020 he ventured to Sydney to train at the prestigious Brent Street where he graduated with a Diploma of Elite Performance. Zac has danced for artists including Paulini, Vanessa Amorosi and John Paul Young. His vision as a young leader in contemporary regional theatre has extended throughout the community and to Trinity Catholic College where he teaches English and drama studies. He has a unique perspective as a Goulburn local and creative powerhouse. Mr Bladwell's curated window will be on display at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street until Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, May 21 at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0403 068 719.
