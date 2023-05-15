Goulburn Post
There's so much happening in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Explore meditation based on the book How to Transform Your Life by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. Picture from file.
Meditate to Transform Your Life

Develop a peaceful mind

This talk is based on the book How to Transform Your Life by Geshe Kelsang Gyatso. Explore meditation to improve resilience in daily life and how this in turn can improve concentration, relationships, health and wellbeing. Learn to do a simple breathing meditation, one that you can do anywhere, anytime and integrate a bit of peace into your busy daily life. Geshe Kelsang Gyatso was ordained as a Buddhist monk in Tibet at the age of eight. He is a fully accomplished meditation master, prolific author and international teacher who has lived in the West since 1977 and has founded over 1200 Kadampa Buddhist meditation centres and groups around the world. Geshe Kelsang is the author of 23 highly acclaimed books on Buddhism and meditation, from basic introductory books to advanced philosophical texts and meditation manuals. It's at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn on Monday, May 15 from 2pm to 3pm. Phone 4823 4435.

