Take your ideas on a journey to the less obvious and go from the literal form to the lateral. By using lateral thinking exercises and creative problem solving your ideas will get messy and wildly creative to an outcome you may have never thought you would arrive at. Using these skills in creative practice can assist if you've hit a bit of a road block; if you need to explore other avenues; or just to have fun with the start of an idea. Corrie is a creative thinker who previously worked in creative studios and as a design lecturer in Sydney, Melbourne and London. She loves exploring the creative process and the wild journey your ideas can take you. It's at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street on Thursday, May 18 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Phone 4823 4999.